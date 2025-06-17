Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $SDST Sells 9,350 Shares

ROSHEN PUJARI, the CEO and Chairman of $SDST, sold 9,350 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $4,958. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,901,063 shares of this class of $SDST stock.

$SDST Insider Trading Activity

$SDST insiders have traded $SDST stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UDAYCHANDRA DEVASPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 190,349 shares for an estimated $117,681 .

. ROSHEN PUJARI (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,700 shares for an estimated $11,887 .

. PARAMITA DAS (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 12,596 shares for an estimated $7,565

CHRIS EDWARD CELANO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,925 shares for an estimated $3,670

PABLO CORTEGOSO (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,157 shares for an estimated $2,991.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.