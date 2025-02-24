News & Insights

Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $RNG Sells 62,365 Shares

February 24, 2025 — 06:46 pm EST

February 24, 2025

Vladimir Shmunis, the CEO and Chairman of $RNG, sold 62,365 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $1,760,252. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 505,935 shares of this class of $RNG stock.

$RNG Insider Trading Activity

$RNG insiders have traded $RNG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VLADIMIR SHMUNIS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 288,136 shares for an estimated $8,929,218.
  • JOHN H MARLOW (SVP, CAdO & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,725 shares for an estimated $2,058,513.
  • VAIBHAV AGARWAL (DEPUTY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,347 shares for an estimated $495,298.
  • ROBERT I THEIS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,362 shares for an estimated $397,556.
  • NED D. SEGAL sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $121,222

$RNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $RNG stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

