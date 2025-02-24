Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $RNG Sells 62,365 Shares

Vladimir Shmunis, the CEO and Chairman of $RNG, sold 62,365 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $1,760,252. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 505,935 shares of this class of $RNG stock.

$RNG Insider Trading Activity

$RNG insiders have traded $RNG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VLADIMIR SHMUNIS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 288,136 shares for an estimated $8,929,218 .

. JOHN H MARLOW (SVP, CAdO & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,725 shares for an estimated $2,058,513 .

. VAIBHAV AGARWAL (DEPUTY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,347 shares for an estimated $495,298 .

. ROBERT I THEIS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,362 shares for an estimated $397,556 .

. NED D. SEGAL sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $121,222

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $RNG stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.