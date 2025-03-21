Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $PLMR Sells 424 Shares

Mac Armstrong, the CEO and Chairman of $PLMR, sold 424 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $55,249. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 402,388 shares of this class of $PLMR stock.

$PLMR Insider Trading Activity

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 57,981 shares for an estimated $6,120,675 .

. JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 30,115 shares for an estimated $3,601,820 .

. T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 22,273 shares for an estimated $2,554,613 .

. ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,421 shares for an estimated $1,713,840 .

. JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.

$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLMR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

