Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $PLMR Sells 424 Shares

Mac Armstrong, the CEO and Chairman of $PLMR, sold 424 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $55,249. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 402,388 shares of this class of $PLMR stock.
$PLMR Insider Trading Activity
$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 57,981 shares for an estimated $6,120,675.
- JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 30,115 shares for an estimated $3,601,820.
- T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 22,273 shares for an estimated $2,554,613.
- ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 16,421 shares for an estimated $1,713,840.
- JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 369,290 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,993,331
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 210,523 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,229,123
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 199,052 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,017,900
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 194,010 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,485,515
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 153,108 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,166,673
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 122,057 shares (+39.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,887,998
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 115,873 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,969,696
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PLMR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLMR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLMR forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.