Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $PATH Sells 45,000 Shares

Daniel Dines, the CEO and Chairman of $PATH, sold 45,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $592,492. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,273,376 shares of this class of $PATH stock.
$PATH Insider Trading Activity
$PATH insiders have traded $PATH stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL DINES (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 579,879 shares for an estimated $7,314,058.
- ASHIM GUPTA (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 154,300 shares for an estimated $2,050,812.
- HITESH RAMANI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $611,933.
$PATH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $PATH stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 26,168,434 shares (+4735.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,534,870
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 11,283,479 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,219,833
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 4,872,835 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,190,200
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 4,732,712 shares (+479.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,746,933
- NORGES BANK added 4,571,770 shares (+444.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,107,196
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 4,548,695 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,851,558
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,618,429 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,269,818
$PATH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PATH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PATH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 03/13/2025
