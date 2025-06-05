Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $PATH Sells 45,000 Shares

Daniel Dines, the CEO and Chairman of $PATH, sold 45,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $592,492. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,273,376 shares of this class of $PATH stock.

$PATH Insider Trading Activity

$PATH insiders have traded $PATH stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL DINES (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 579,879 shares for an estimated $7,314,058 .

. ASHIM GUPTA (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 154,300 shares for an estimated $2,050,812 .

. HITESH RAMANI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $611,933.

$PATH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $PATH stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PATH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PATH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PATH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 03/13/2025

