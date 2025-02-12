News & Insights

Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman BOD of $ROKU Sells 3,115 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 06:46 pm EST

Anthony J. Wood, the CEO and Chairman BOD of $ROKU, sold 3,115 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $280,548. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,780 shares of this class of $ROKU stock.

$ROKU Insider Trading Activity

$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $11,938,396.
  • CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,586 shares for an estimated $2,892,461.
  • MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,743 shares for an estimated $694,185.
  • DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $386,490.
  • GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,387 shares for an estimated $229,760.

$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

