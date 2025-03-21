Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman BOD of $ROKU Sells 20,400 Shares

Anthony J. Wood, the CEO and Chairman BOD of $ROKU, sold 20,400 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $1,535,100. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ROKU stock.

$ROKU Insider Trading Activity

$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $14,453,496 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 25,132 shares for an estimated $1,902,583 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,088,060 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 11,441 shares for an estimated $833,960 .

. GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) sold 1,694 shares for an estimated $120,748

JEFF HASTINGS has made 1 purchase buying 11 shares for an estimated $892 and 1 sale selling 11 shares for an estimated $997.

$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROKU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROKU in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/20/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/29/2024

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/03/2024

$ROKU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROKU recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ROKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $70.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $80.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Atul Goyal from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Matt Farrell from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $86.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $74.0 on 10/31/2024

