Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of the Board of $LGIH Sells 3,489 Shares

Eric Thomas Lipar, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of $LGIH, sold 3,489 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $264,954. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 634,978 shares of this class of $LGIH stock.
$LGIH Insider Trading Activity
$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954
- MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD removed 454,760 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,898,155
- AMPFIELD MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 401,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,574,402
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 212,468 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,994,639
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 180,929 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,175,052
- KHROM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 177,698 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,886,201
- CARLSON CAPITAL, L.P. removed 111,834 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,254,565
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 108,985 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,916,902
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.