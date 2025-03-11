Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of the Board of $LGIH Sells 3,489 Shares

Eric Thomas Lipar, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of $LGIH, sold 3,489 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $264,954. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 634,978 shares of this class of $LGIH stock.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.