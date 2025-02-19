Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of the Board of $EXPI Sells 25,000 Shares

Glenn Darrel Sanford, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of $EXPI, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $275,622. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,928,400 shares of this class of $EXPI stock.
$EXPI Insider Trading Activity
$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 1,026,767 shares for an estimated $13,335,435.
- RANDALL D MILES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,475 shares for an estimated $460,466.
- JAMES BRAMBLE (Chief Legal Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $351,352
- JIAN CHENG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $258,879
$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,279,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,766,527
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,026,775 shares (+6053.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,818,180
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 798,011 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,185,106
- INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC removed 736,411 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,376,030
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 557,505 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,416,882
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 499,397 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,748,059
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 314,836 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,623,762
