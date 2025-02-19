Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of the Board of $EXPI Sells 25,000 Shares

Glenn Darrel Sanford, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of $EXPI, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $275,622. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,928,400 shares of this class of $EXPI stock.

$EXPI Insider Trading Activity

$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 1,026,767 shares for an estimated $13,335,435 .

. RANDALL D MILES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,475 shares for an estimated $460,466 .

. JAMES BRAMBLE (Chief Legal Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $351,352

JIAN CHENG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $258,879

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.