Insider Sale: CEO and Chairman of $ADPT Sells 186,080 Shares

CHAD M ROBINS, the CEO and Chairman of $ADPT, sold 186,080 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,574,236. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,576,701 shares of this class of $ADPT stock.

$ADPT Insider Trading Activity

$ADPT insiders have traded $ADPT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD M ROBINS (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 755,555 shares for an estimated $6,396,453 .

. KYLE PISKEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 248 shares for an estimated $1,235

$ADPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $ADPT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

