Insider Sale: CEO of $AMP Sells 6,000 Shares

WILLIAM F TRUSCOTT, the CEO of $AMP, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $3,241,743. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,023 shares of this class of $AMP stock.

$AMP Insider Trading Activity

$AMP insiders have traded $AMP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM F TRUSCOTT (CEO, GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,584 shares for an estimated $10,122,977 .

. JOSEPH EDWARD SWEENEY (PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,735 shares for an estimated $5,900,823 .

. WALTER STANLEY BERMAN (EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,655 shares for an estimated $4,882,779 .

. JAMES M CRACCHIOLO (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold 8,638 shares for an estimated $4,866,966

WILLIAM DAVIES (EXECUTIVE VP, GLOBAL CIO) sold 8,700 shares for an estimated $3,846,009

GUMER ALVERO (PRESIDENT-INSURANCE&ANNUITIES) sold 2,325 shares for an estimated $1,199,812

DAWN M. BROCKMAN (SVP AND CONTROLLER) sold 350 shares for an estimated $196,041

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 540 institutional investors add shares of $AMP stock to their portfolio, and 555 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.