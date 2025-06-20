Insider Sale: Centennial Bank CEO of $HOMB Sells 24,159 Shares

JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON, the Centennial Bank CEO of $HOMB, sold 24,159 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $664,855. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,308 shares of this class of $HOMB stock.
$HOMB Insider Trading Activity
$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON (Centennial Bank CEO) sold 24,159 shares for an estimated $664,855
- KEVIN HESTER (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,473 shares for an estimated $392,872.
- JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585
- JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $68,625
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,325,165 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,542,414
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,358,639 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,408,724
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,259,346 shares (+398.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,601,711
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 788,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,304,549
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 610,373 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,273,555
- STATE STREET CORP removed 529,407 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,966,335
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 463,137 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,092,882
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.