Insider Sale: Centennial Bank CEO of $HOMB Sells 24,159 Shares

June 20, 2025 — 05:45 pm EDT

JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON, the Centennial Bank CEO of $HOMB, sold 24,159 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $664,855. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,308 shares of this class of $HOMB stock.

$HOMB Insider Trading Activity

$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON (Centennial Bank CEO) sold 24,159 shares for an estimated $664,855
  • KEVIN HESTER (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,473 shares for an estimated $392,872.
  • JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585
  • JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $68,625

$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

