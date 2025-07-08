Insider Sale: CCO and Interim CFO of $EOSE Sells 47,254 Shares

Nathan Kroeker, the CCO and Interim CFO of $EOSE, sold 47,254 shares of the company on 07-08-2025 for an estimated $232,489. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 491,054 shares of this class of $EOSE stock.

$EOSE Insider Trading Activity

$EOSE insiders have traded $EOSE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOE MASTRANGELO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 397,536 shares for an estimated $2,480,422 .

. NATHAN KROEKER (CCO and Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 224,234 shares for an estimated $1,406,767 .

. MICHAEL W SILBERMAN (General Counsel) sold 100,943 shares for an estimated $692,468

SUMEET PURI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 36,173 shares for an estimated $248,146

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EOSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $EOSE stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EOSE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOSE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EOSE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EOSE forecast page.

$EOSE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EOSE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EOSE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $8.5 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Chip Moore from Roth MKM set a target price of $5.0 on 02/20/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.