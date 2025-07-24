Insider Sale: CCDSO of $ACVA Sells 15,000 Shares

Craig Eric Anderson, the CCDSO of $ACVA, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $225,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 340,799 shares of this class of $ACVA stock.

$ACVA Insider Trading Activity

$ACVA insiders have traded $ACVA stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE CHAMOUN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $11,250,964 .

. MICHAEL WATERMAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 410,827 shares for an estimated $6,890,555 .

. WILLIAM ZERELLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $512,400 .

ANDREW PEER (VP, Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,927 shares for an estimated $221,605 .

. EILEEN A KAMERICK sold 9,239 shares for an estimated $154,291

$ACVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $ACVA stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACVA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

$ACVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACVA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ACVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Curtis Nagle from B of A Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 03/12/2025

