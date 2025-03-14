Insider Sale: CAO of $TGI Sells 35,000 Shares

Jennifer H. Allen, the CAO of $TGI, sold 35,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $886,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,696 shares of this class of $TGI stock.

$TGI Insider Trading Activity

$TGI insiders have traded $TGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER H. ALLEN (CAO, GC & Secretary) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $886,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $TGI stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TGI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TGI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Ronald Epstein from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 09/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.