Insider Sale: CAO of $RSG Sells 235 Shares

Elyse Carlsen, the CAO of $RSG, sold 235 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $59,494. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 585 shares of this class of $RSG stock.

$RSG Insider Trading Activity

$RSG insiders have traded $RSG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG BRUMMER (EVP, COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,293 shares for an estimated $1,436,059 .

. LARSON RICHARDSON (SVP Operations) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $525,954

KATHARINE WEYMOUTH sold 1,859 shares for an estimated $400,186

$RSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 596 institutional investors add shares of $RSG stock to their portfolio, and 597 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RSG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RSG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

$RSG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RSG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Positive" rating on 05/08/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

$RSG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RSG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $RSG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $262.0.

Here are some recent targets:

JOhn Mazzoni from Seaport Global set a target price of $270.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $266.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $245.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $245.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from CIBC set a target price of $264.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $260.0 on 02/18/2025

