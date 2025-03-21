Insider Sale: CAO of $JAMF Sells 9,701 Shares

Anthony Grabenau, the CAO of $JAMF, sold 9,701 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $131,934. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,946 shares of this class of $JAMF stock.

$JAMF Insider Trading Activity

$JAMF insiders have traded $JAMF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BETH TSCHIDA (CTO) sold 88,797 shares for an estimated $1,187,020

ELIZABETH BENZ (CSO) sold 57,380 shares for an estimated $780,293

LINH LAM (CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,517 shares for an estimated $777,802 .

. JOHN STROSAHL (CEO) sold 56,170 shares for an estimated $763,164

DEAN HAGER sold 36,864 shares for an estimated $492,790

JEFF LENDINO (Chief Legal Officer) sold 28,189 shares for an estimated $376,824

JASON WUDI (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 18,125 shares for an estimated $245,367

ANTHONY GRABENAU (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,407 shares for an estimated $184,289 .

. MICHELLE BUCARIA (CPO) sold 12,656 shares for an estimated $171,474

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 10,528 shares for an estimated $152,512

$JAMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $JAMF stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JAMF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JAMF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/23/2025

Needham issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 09/24/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/24/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/24/2024

$JAMF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JAMF recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $JAMF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 10/04/2024

on 10/04/2024 Brad Sills from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 09/25/2024

on 09/25/2024 Robbie Owens from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 09/24/2024

on 09/24/2024 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 09/24/2024

