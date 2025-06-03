Insider Sale: CAO IRIDIUM SATELLITE LLC of $IRDM Sells 1,922 Shares

Timothy Kapalka, the CAO IRIDIUM SATELLITE LLC of $IRDM, sold 1,922 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $50,125. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,737 shares of this class of $IRDM stock.
$IRDM Insider Trading Activity
$IRDM insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHLEEN A. MORGAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 15,005 shares for an estimated $503,867
- THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625
- ERIC T OLSON sold 4,955 shares for an estimated $168,618
- TIMOTHY KAPALKA (CAO IRIDIUM SATELLITE LLC) sold 1,922 shares for an estimated $50,125
$IRDM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $IRDM stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,383,962 shares (+95.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,129,841
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,565,538 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,770,498
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 1,498,093 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,927,900
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,183,667 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,337,782
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 1,064,093 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,071,020
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. added 1,061,465 shares (+37.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,999,223
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 973,870 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,606,128
$IRDM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRDM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
