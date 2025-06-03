Insider Sale: CAO IRIDIUM SATELLITE LLC of $IRDM Sells 1,922 Shares

Timothy Kapalka, the CAO IRIDIUM SATELLITE LLC of $IRDM, sold 1,922 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $50,125. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,737 shares of this class of $IRDM stock.

$IRDM Insider Trading Activity

$IRDM insiders have traded $IRDM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN A. MORGAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 15,005 shares for an estimated $503,867

THOMAS FITZPATRICK sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $356,625

ERIC T OLSON sold 4,955 shares for an estimated $168,618

TIMOTHY KAPALKA (CAO IRIDIUM SATELLITE LLC) sold 1,922 shares for an estimated $50,125

$IRDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $IRDM stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRDM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRDM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

