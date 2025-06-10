Insider Sale: CAO of $BBW Sells 16,466 Shares

ERIC R FENCL, the CAO of $BBW, sold 16,466 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $797,069. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 111,550 shares of this class of $BBW stock.

$BBW Insider Trading Activity

$BBW insiders have traded $BBW stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON PRICE JOHN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 154,071 shares for an estimated $6,868,322 .

. ERIC R FENCL (CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,459 shares for an estimated $1,136,230 .

. VOJIN TODOROVIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $823,699 .

. J. CHRISTOPHER HURT (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,845 shares for an estimated $747,280 .

. GEORGE CARRARA sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $287,093

CRAIG LEAVITT sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $103,410

$BBW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $BBW stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

