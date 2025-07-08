Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ZIP Sells 15,317 Shares

Stephen J Harrick, a 10% owner of $ZIP, sold 15,317 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $81,026. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ZIP stock.

$ZIP Insider Trading Activity

$ZIP insiders have traded $ZIP stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIV, LLC INSTITUTIONAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $15,960,000 .

. VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC INSTITUTIONAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $15,960,000 .

. IAN H. SIEGEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 175,269 shares for an estimated $1,012,276 .

. STEPHEN J HARRICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 163,114 shares for an estimated $859,917 .

. DAVID TRAVERS (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,840 shares for an estimated $201,861 .

. TIMOTHY G. YARBROUGH (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,662 shares for an estimated $151,336 .

. BORIS F. SHIMANOVSKY (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,953 shares for an estimated $108,373 .

. RYAN T. SAKAMOTO (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,232 shares for an estimated $86,988 .

. AMY GAREFIS (EVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,091 shares for an estimated $60,759 .

. LORA BARTOLOME (SVP, ACCOUNTING & CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,466 shares for an estimated $24,484.

$ZIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ZIP stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZIP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZIP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ZIP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $7.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kunal Madhukar from UBS set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $6.0 on 02/26/2025

