Insider Sale: 10% owner at $YHC Sells 180,000 Shares

George Patrick Lambeth, a 10% owner of $YHC, sold 180,000 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $546,318. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $YHC stock.

$YHC Insider Trading Activity

$YHC insiders have traded $YHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

