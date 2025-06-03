Insider Sale: 10% owner at $YBGJ Sells 2,057,586 Shares

Biotech Ltd Boao, a 10% owner of $YBGJ, sold 2,057,586 shares of the company on 01-25-2024 for an estimated $617,275. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,307,834 shares of this class of $YBGJ stock.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.