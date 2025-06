Insider Sale: 10% owner at $YBGJ Sells 2,057,586 Shares

Biotech Ltd Boao, a 10% owner of $YBGJ, sold 2,057,586 shares of the company on 01-25-2024 for an estimated $617,275. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,307,834 shares of this class of $YBGJ stock.

