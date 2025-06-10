Insider Sale: 10% owner at $WMK Sells 1,921,746 Shares

R. Weis Marital Trust Patricia, a 10% owner of $WMK, sold 1,921,746 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $124,913,490. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,051,383 shares of this class of $WMK stock.
$WMK Insider Trading Activity
$WMK insiders have traded $WMK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICIA G. ROSS WEIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,153,846 shares for an estimated $139,999,990.
- R. WEIS MARITAL TRUST PATRICIA sold 1,921,746 shares for an estimated $124,913,490
$WMK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $WMK stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 226,448 shares (+392.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,447,818
- UBS GROUP AG added 171,628 shares (+437.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,223,937
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 95,894 shares (+174.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,388,632
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 94,155 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,254,642
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 88,260 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,976,967
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 52,167 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,019,467
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 51,564 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,973,006
