Insider Sale: 10% owner at $WMK Sells 1,921,746 Shares

R. Weis Marital Trust Patricia, a 10% owner of $WMK, sold 1,921,746 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $124,913,490. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,051,383 shares of this class of $WMK stock.

$WMK Insider Trading Activity

$WMK insiders have traded $WMK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA G. ROSS WEIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,153,846 shares for an estimated $139,999,990 .

$WMK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $WMK stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

