Insider Sale: 10% owner at $WDAY Sells 12,029 Shares

DAVID A DUFFIELD, a 10% owner of $WDAY, sold 12,029 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $3,016,666. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 118,041 shares of this class of $WDAY stock.

$WDAY Insider Trading Activity

$WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 161 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 161 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 117 sales selling 1,065,087 shares for an estimated $268,286,060 .

. GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,884,032 .

. SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 11,554 shares for an estimated $2,986,624 .

. RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,811 shares for an estimated $1,665,167 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,586,653 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,657 shares for an estimated $905,009 .

. MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 472 shares for an estimated $117,169

$WDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 594 institutional investors add shares of $WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WDAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDAY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/23/2024

$WDAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WDAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $292.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Yun Kim from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $270.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $315.0 on 09/23/2024

