Insider Sale: 10% owner at $WDAY Sells 12,029 Shares

DAVID A DUFFIELD, a 10% owner of $WDAY, sold 12,029 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $3,016,666. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 118,041 shares of this class of $WDAY stock.
$WDAY Insider Trading Activity
$WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 161 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 161 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 117 sales selling 1,065,087 shares for an estimated $268,286,060.
- GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,884,032.
- SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 11,554 shares for an estimated $2,986,624.
- RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,811 shares for an estimated $1,665,167.
- CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,586,653.
- WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,657 shares for an estimated $905,009.
- MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 472 shares for an estimated $117,169
$WDAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 594 institutional investors add shares of $WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 4,760,355 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,228,314,400
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,517,272 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,165,591,694
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,386,824 shares (+90.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,131,932,196
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,971,883 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,024,864,970
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,267,712 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $843,167,727
- NORGES BANK removed 2,861,590 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $738,376,067
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,552,939 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $658,734,850
$WDAY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDAY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/23/2024
$WDAY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WDAY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WDAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $292.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yun Kim from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $270.0 on 11/14/2024
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $315.0 on 09/23/2024
