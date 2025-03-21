Insider Sale: 10% owner at $VTOL Sells 4,168 Shares

Alternative Asset Management LP Solus, a 10% owner of $VTOL, sold 4,168 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $134,006. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,162,653 shares of this class of $VTOL stock.

$VTOL Insider Trading Activity

$VTOL insiders have traded $VTOL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP SOLUS has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 186,352 shares for an estimated $6,825,252 .

. BRIAN D. TRUELOVE sold 2,973 shares for an estimated $105,511

LORIN L. BRASS sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $99,900

JENNIFER DAWN WHALEN (SVP, CFO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $93,799

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VTOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $VTOL stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.