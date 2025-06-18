Insider Sale: 10% owner at $VERX Sells 78,248 Shares

SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANNE MARIE WESTPHAL u/a of JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL dated October 5, 2001 ITEM, a 10% owner of $VERX, sold 78,248 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $2,884,722. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 499,825 shares of this class of $VERX stock.

$VERX Insider Trading Activity

$VERX insiders have traded $VERX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY WESTPHAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,350,000 .

. DAVID DESTEFANO (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 472,531 shares for an estimated $17,677,609 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANNE MARIE WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 381,233 shares for an estimated $13,949,825 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO KYLE R. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,000 shares for an estimated $4,067,286 .

. BRYAN T.R. ROWLAND (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,228 shares for an estimated $1,555,515 .

. BRADLEY M GAYTON has made 2 purchases buying 9,400 shares for an estimated $299,381 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RYAN J LEIB (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,755 shares for an estimated $218,690

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VERX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $VERX stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.