Insider Sale: 10% owner at $UFCS Sells 2,500 Shares

Dee Ann McIntyre, a 10% owner of $UFCS, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $70,836. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 441,863 shares of this class of $UFCS stock.

$UFCS Insider Trading Activity

$UFCS insiders have traded $UFCS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER R DRAHOZAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $209,332 .

. DEE ANN MCINTYRE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $209,332 .

. SCOTT L CARLTON sold 3,756 shares for an estimated $101,985

GEORGE D MILLIGAN has made 2 purchases buying 3,722 shares for an estimated $98,914 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COREY LYNN RUEHLE (VP & Chief Claims Officer) sold 2,664 shares for an estimated $78,856

JAMES NOYCE purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $53,940

$UFCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $UFCS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

