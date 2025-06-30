Insider Sale: 10% owner at $TZOO Sells 76,500 Shares

CAPITAL INC AZZURRO, a 10% owner of $TZOO, sold 76,500 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $1,005,975. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,062,696 shares of this class of $TZOO stock.

$TZOO Insider Trading Activity

$TZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 352,500 shares for an estimated $4,898,607 .

. HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $61,680

$TZOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $TZOO stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TZOO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TZOO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

