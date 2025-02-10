Insider Sale: 10% owner at $TPHS Sells 300,000 Shares

PARTNERS LP MFP, a 10% owner of $TPHS, sold 300,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $15,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,232,617 shares of this class of $TPHS stock.
$TPHS Insider Trading Activity
$TPHS insiders have traded $TPHS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPHS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS LP MFP sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $15,000
$TPHS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $TPHS stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 25,862,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,034,489
- UNISPHERE ESTABLISHMENT removed 1,483,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,320
- OPPENHEIMER & CLOSE, LLC removed 600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,000
- O'KEEFE STEVENS ADVISORY, INC. removed 427,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,086
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 355,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,214
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 322,489 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,899
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP removed 221,748 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,869
