Insider Sale: 10% owner at $TLN Sells 12,290 Shares

Capital Management LP Rubric, a 10% owner of $TLN, sold 12,290 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $3,621,303. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,890,365 shares of this class of $TLN stock.

$TLN Insider Trading Activity

$TLN insiders have traded $TLN stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RUBRIC has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 388,530 shares for an estimated $114,091,989 .

. ANTHONY R HORTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $190,587 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TLN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TLN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/12/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TLN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TLN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.