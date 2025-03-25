Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SWX Sells 2,100,000 Shares

CARL C ICAHN, a 10% owner of $SWX, sold 2,100,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $156,660,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,532,604 shares of this class of $SWX stock.

$SWX Insider Trading Activity

$SWX insiders have traded $SWX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,490,000 shares for an estimated $263,328,600.

$SWX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $SWX stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

