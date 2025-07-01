Insider Sale: 10% owner at $STKS Sells 24,431 Shares

David Kanen, a 10% owner of $STKS, sold 24,431 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $112,626. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,289,867 shares of this class of $STKS stock.

$STKS Insider Trading Activity

$STKS insiders have traded $STKS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID KANEN sold 24,431 shares for an estimated $112,626

TYLER LOY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $25,500

JONATHAN SEGAL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $4,920

$STKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $STKS stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STKS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

