Insider Sale: 10% owner at $STGC Sells 178,727 Shares

Aubrey Chernick, a 10% owner of $STGC, sold 178,727 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $223,408. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,517,723 shares of this class of $STGC stock.

$STGC Insider Trading Activity

$STGC insiders have traded $STGC stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 72 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD EDWARD MARKS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 467,596 shares for an estimated $513,563 .

. AUBREY CHERNICK has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 411,187 shares for an estimated $451,611 .

. LEE MILLER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 178,363 shares for an estimated $195,897 .

. RONALD DAVID MILLER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 178,363 shares for an estimated $195,897 .

. JOHANNA CRONIN (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 66,081 shares for an estimated $72,577 .

. JOSHUA DANIEL AMSTER (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,374 shares for an estimated $33,360 .

. JOSEPH MATHEWS (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 13,735 shares for an estimated $15,086 .

. JONATHAN REYES (Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,649 shares for an estimated $10,598.

