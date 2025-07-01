Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SPRY Sells 370,075 Shares

James E Flynn, a 10% owner of $SPRY, sold 370,075 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $6,831,584. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,887,254 shares of this class of $SPRY stock.

$SPRY Insider Trading Activity

$SPRY insiders have traded $SPRY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPRY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E FLYNN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 740,149 shares for an estimated $13,663,150 .

. LAURA SHAWVER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 200,002 shares for an estimated $2,346,150 .

. BRENT L SAUNDERS sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $1,710,024

ALEXANDER A FITZPATRICK (Chief Legal Officer) sold 102,969 shares for an estimated $1,451,512

KATHLEEN D. SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $705,165

ERIC KARAS (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $380,000.

$SPRY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $SPRY stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPRY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPRY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

