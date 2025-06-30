Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SONM Sells 466,402 Shares

LAURENCE W LYTTON, a 10% owner of $SONM, sold 466,402 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $699,603. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 53.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 400,514 shares of this class of $SONM stock.

$SONM Insider Trading Activity

$SONM insiders have traded $SONM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SONM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE W LYTTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 866,916 shares for an estimated $1,256,317 .

. CHARLES BECHER (See Remarks) sold 31,326 shares for an estimated $45,422

MICHAEL C MULICA sold 27,818 shares for an estimated $40,336

JAMES S CASSANO sold 23,381 shares for an estimated $33,902

JACK STEENSTRA sold 23,381 shares for an estimated $33,902

CLAYTON CROLIUS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,634 shares for an estimated $16,869

JEFFREY WANG sold 4,478 shares for an estimated $6,493

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.