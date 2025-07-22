Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SOC Sells 167,175 Shares

Global ICAV Pilgrim, a 10% owner of $SOC, sold 167,175 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $3,674,506. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,933,394 shares of this class of $SOC stock.

$SOC Insider Trading Activity

$SOC insiders have traded $SOC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL ICAV PILGRIM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 310,981 shares for an estimated $7,322,864.

$SOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $SOC stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

BWS Financial issued a "Sell" rating on 05/13/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

$SOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Subash Chandra from Benchmark set a target price of $47.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $6.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth MKM set a target price of $30.0 on 03/27/2025

