Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SGA Sells 1,750 Shares

K. Christian Trust Edward, a 10% owner of $SGA, sold 1,750 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $22,305. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 943,250 shares of this class of $SGA stock.

$SGA Insider Trading Activity

$SGA insiders have traded $SGA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC GATE purchased 240,609 shares for an estimated $2,706,755

K. CHRISTIAN TRUST EDWARD has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 16,248 shares for an estimated $203,412.

$SGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $SGA stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

