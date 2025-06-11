Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SFIX Sells 1,370,931 Shares

Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Working, a 10% owner of $SFIX, sold 1,370,931 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $6,420,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,608,822 shares of this class of $SFIX stock.

$SFIX Insider Trading Activity

$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. WORKING sold 1,370,931 shares for an estimated $6,420,344

KATRINA LAKE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 725,002 shares for an estimated $4,189,295 .

. CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025

ANTHONY BACOS (Chief Prod/Technology Officer) sold 16,720 shares for an estimated $77,079

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.