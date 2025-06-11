Stocks
SFIX

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SFIX Sells 1,370,931 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Working, a 10% owner of $SFIX, sold 1,370,931 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $6,420,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,608,822 shares of this class of $SFIX stock.

$SFIX Insider Trading Activity

$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. WORKING sold 1,370,931 shares for an estimated $6,420,344
  • KATRINA LAKE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 725,002 shares for an estimated $4,189,295.
  • CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025
  • ANTHONY BACOS (Chief Prod/Technology Officer) sold 16,720 shares for an estimated $77,079

$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

