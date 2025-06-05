Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SEI Sells 75,000 Shares

Turbines, Inc. J, a 10% owner of $SEI, sold 75,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $2,067,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,000 shares of this class of $SEI stock.

$SEI Insider Trading Activity

$SEI insiders have traded $SEI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TURBINES, INC. J has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $42,284,500 .

. W HOWARD JR KEENAN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312

ENERGY PARTNERS X, L.P. YORKTOWN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312

WILLIAM A ZARTLER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $450,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AJ TEAGUE has made 4 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $98,690 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAURIE H ARGO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,720

$SEI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

