Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SABA Sells 17,352 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $SABA, sold 17,352 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $153,912. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,958,083 shares of this class of $SABA stock.
$SABA Insider Trading Activity
$SABA insiders have traded $SABA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SABA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 576,668 shares for an estimated $4,961,100.
$SABA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SABA stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,328,907 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,328,998
- BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 65,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $557,830
- ROCK POINT ADVISORS, LLC removed 20,738 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $176,480
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 5,560 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,315
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 2,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,020
- NORTHWEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,998
- CWM, LLC removed 1,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,998
