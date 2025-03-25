Insider Sale: 10% owner at $SABA Sells 17,352 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $SABA, sold 17,352 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $153,912. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,958,083 shares of this class of $SABA stock.

$SABA Insider Trading Activity

$SABA insiders have traded $SABA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SABA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 576,668 shares for an estimated $4,961,100.

$SABA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SABA stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

