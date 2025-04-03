Insider Sale: 10% owner at $RWAY Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Growth Holdings LLC OCM, a 10% owner of $RWAY, sold 1,000,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $10,350,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,779,668 shares of this class of $RWAY stock.

$RWAY Insider Trading Activity

$RWAY insiders have traded $RWAY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROWTH HOLDINGS LLC OCM sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $10,350,000

R DAVID SPRENG (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 30,546 shares for an estimated $309,609 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS B. RATERMAN (See Remarks) has made 3 purchases buying 29,546 shares for an estimated $299,269 and 0 sales.

$RWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $RWAY stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

