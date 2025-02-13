Insider Sale: 10% owner at $RVSB Sells 50,500 Shares

Martin S. Friedman, a 10% owner of $RVSB, sold 50,500 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $277,245. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 186,348 shares of this class of $RVSB stock.
$RVSB Insider Trading Activity
$RVSB insiders have traded $RVSB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN S. FRIEDMAN sold 50,500 shares for an estimated $277,245
- NICOLE SHERMAN (President/CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $12,044 and 0 sales.
$RVSB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $RVSB stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NIERENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. added 225,822 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,296,218
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 162,650 shares (-63.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $933,611
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 96,560 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $454,797
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 91,184 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $523,396
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 83,353 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $478,446
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 60,195 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $283,518
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 46,065 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $216,966
