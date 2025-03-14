Insider Sale: 10% owner at $RVSB Sells 186,348 Shares

Martin S. Friedman, a 10% owner of $RVSB, sold 186,348 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $964,444. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $RVSB stock.

$RVSB Insider Trading Activity

$RVSB insiders have traded $RVSB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN S. FRIEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 236,848 shares for an estimated $1,241,689 .

. NICOLE SHERMAN (President/CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $12,044 and 0 sales.

$RVSB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $RVSB stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

