Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ROIV Sells 565,266 Shares

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 10% owner of $ROIV, sold 565,266 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $6,472,295. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,861,115 shares of this class of $ROIV stock.

$ROIV Insider Trading Activity

$ROIV insiders have traded $ROIV stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC VENKER (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,940,029 shares for an estimated $32,358,369 .

. VIVEK RAMASWAMY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,789,462 shares for an estimated $31,669,413 .

. MAYUKH SUKHATME (Pres&Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 886,237 shares for an estimated $10,641,738 .

. RAKHI KUMAR (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 227,500 shares for an estimated $2,372,825

$ROIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $ROIV stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROIV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROIV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.