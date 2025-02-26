Insider Sale: 10% owner at $REI Sells 6,575,000 Shares

Pincus (E&P) XII LLC Warburg, a 10% owner of $REI, sold 6,575,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $8,087,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,945,643 shares of this class of $REI stock.

$REI Insider Trading Activity

$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,175,000 shares for an estimated $25,383,250 .

. PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,175,000 shares for an estimated $25,383,250 .

. REGINA ROESENER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

$REI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

