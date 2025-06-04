Insider Sale: 10% owner at $REI Sells 321,289 Shares

Pincus & Co US, LLC Warburg, a 10% owner of $REI, sold 321,289 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $244,179. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,880,605 shares of this class of $REI stock.
$REI Insider Trading Activity
$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 10,640,038 shares for an estimated $11,472,314.
- PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 9,302,239 shares for an estimated $10,439,950.
- PAUL D. MCKINNEY (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $215,200
- JOHN A CRUM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $57,499
- ALEXANDER DYES (EVP Chief Operations Officer) purchased 63,203 shares for an estimated $49,993
- REGINA ROESENER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$REI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WARBURG PINCUS LLC removed 6,575,000 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,561,249
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,622,837 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,866,262
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,597,414 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,837,026
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,568,063 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,803,272
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,213,761 shares (+1676.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,395,825
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,182,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,608,472
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 950,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,092,500
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.