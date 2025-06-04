Insider Sale: 10% owner at $REI Sells 321,289 Shares

Pincus & Co US, LLC Warburg, a 10% owner of $REI, sold 321,289 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $244,179. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,880,605 shares of this class of $REI stock.

$REI Insider Trading Activity

$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 10,640,038 shares for an estimated $11,472,314 .

. PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 9,302,239 shares for an estimated $10,439,950 .

. PAUL D. MCKINNEY (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $215,200

JOHN A CRUM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $57,499

ALEXANDER DYES (EVP Chief Operations Officer) purchased 63,203 shares for an estimated $49,993

REGINA ROESENER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.