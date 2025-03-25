Insider Sale: 10% owner at $PAYS Sells 100,000 Shares

Daniel Spence, a 10% owner of $PAYS, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 09-30-2024 for an estimated $375,780. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,990,000 shares of this class of $PAYS stock.

$PAYS Insider Trading Activity

$PAYS insiders have traded $PAYS stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. MARK NEWCOMER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $1,580,944 .

. DANIEL SPENCE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $736,280 .

. MATTHEW LOUIS LANFORD (Chief Payments Officer) sold 25,360 shares for an estimated $100,326

$PAYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $PAYS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

