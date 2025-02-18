News & Insights

Stocks
OSTX

Insider Sale: 10% owner at $OSTX Sells 100,000 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Shalom Auerbach, a 10% owner of $OSTX, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $284,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,431,211 shares of this class of $OSTX stock.

$OSTX Insider Trading Activity

$OSTX insiders have traded $OSTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHALOM AUERBACH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 116,720 shares for an estimated $396,909.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OSTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.