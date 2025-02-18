Insider Sale: 10% owner at $OSTX Sells 100,000 Shares

Shalom Auerbach, a 10% owner of $OSTX, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $284,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,431,211 shares of this class of $OSTX stock.

$OSTX Insider Trading Activity

$OSTX insiders have traded $OSTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHALOM AUERBACH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 116,720 shares for an estimated $396,909.

