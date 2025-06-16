Insider Sale: 10% owner at $OGEN Sells 5,000 Shares

Health, Inc. Odyssey, a 10% owner of $OGEN, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $21,349. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,044 shares of this class of $OGEN stock.
$OGEN Insider Trading Activity
$OGEN insiders have traded $OGEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HEALTH, INC. ODYSSEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $43,600.
$OGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $OGEN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 46,343 shares (+120.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,732
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 20,871 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,707
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 18,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,914
- MUTUAL ADVISORS, LLC added 16,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,360
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 14,080 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,956
- GSB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,725 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,252
- WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,100
