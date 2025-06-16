Insider Sale: 10% owner at $OGEN Sells 5,000 Shares

Health, Inc. Odyssey, a 10% owner of $OGEN, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $21,349. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,044 shares of this class of $OGEN stock.

$OGEN Insider Trading Activity

$OGEN insiders have traded $OGEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEALTH, INC. ODYSSEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $43,600.

$OGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $OGEN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

