Insider Sale: 10% owner at $ODYS Sells 2,400 Shares

More Investments Ltd Y.D., a 10% owner of $ODYS, sold 2,400 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $15,504. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 584,332 shares of this class of $ODYS stock.

$ODYS Insider Trading Activity

$ODYS insiders have traded $ODYS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE INVESTMENTS LTD Y.D. has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,600 shares for an estimated $23,076.

