Insider Sale: 10% owner at $NXJ Sells 29,893 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $NXJ, sold 29,893 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $362,303. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,427,497 shares of this class of $NXJ stock.

$NXJ Insider Trading Activity

$NXJ insiders have traded $NXJ stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 1 purchase buying 44,915 shares for an estimated $542,573 and 54 sales selling 1,507,186 shares for an estimated $18,494,807.

$NXJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $NXJ stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

